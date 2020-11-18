DHEC: 1,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 187,774 with 3,906 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 7,233 test results from Tuesday which returned a percent positive rate of 17.0%

To find a coronavirus testing location near you , visit scdhec.gov/findatest.