DHEC confirms first flu-related death of 2020 flu season in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first flu-related death of this year’s flu season in the state.

“Sadly, an individual from the Pee Dee region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

Health officials say this year it is even more important to get your flu shot due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Another reason why it’s important to get your flu shot this year is we must avoid overwhelming our hospitals, ICUs, and ventilators as best we can with both flu and COVID-19 patients on the increase,” said Bell.

DHEC urges all individuals older than six months get vaccinated for the flu, especially those at greater risk such as young children and older adults.