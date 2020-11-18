EdVenture welcoming families of first responders for free on Wednesdays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– EdVenture Children’s Museum is hosting a free “First Responder Appreciation Day,” every Wednesday until the end of the year. First responders and their immediate families are invited to visit the museum for free.

Advanced tickets are encouraged through the museum’s website, and a photo ID or badge must be presented at check-in. The free admission is valid for the first responder and up to four immediate family members. The first responder must be present for the family to visit the museum.