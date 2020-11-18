Seven officers inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Seven law enforcement officers were inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, those seven officers participated in the induction ceremony for meritorious achievement in law enforcement, which was rescheduled from spring due to COVID-19.

These officers joined 21 other law enforcement honorees in the hall of fame, and other officers said they are leading a great example for the future.