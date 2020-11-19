FDA to publish weekly updates on outbreaks of foodborne illnesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. The agency says it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases it is investigating. The updates will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products. The FDA hopes the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.