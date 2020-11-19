Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz told ABC Columbia Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 83-year-old Holtz, who coached South Carolina football for six seasons, is currently recovering from the virus.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz said Thursday.

Holtz took over South Carolina in 1999 and went 0-11 in his first season, but then led the Gamecocks to an 8-4 season with a win over Ohio State in the Outback Bowl. Then in 2001, USC went 9-3 and agains beat Ohio State in the Outback Bowl. That was the first time South Carolina had ever played in back-to-back New Year’s Day games.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump earlier this year.