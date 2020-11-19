COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden is hosting its annual “Lights Before Christmas” event this month and next month!

You can view the holiday lights with your family from 5 to 9 p.m. on the days the event is open.

The lights will be up until the last day on December 30.

Riverbanks members will have one free visit with valid membership and a timed reservation.

For the general public, tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids aged 2 to 12, while admission is free for children under 2 years old.

Timed arrival tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.

To see the available dates and to get your tickets, visit Riverbanks Zoo & Garden’s website by clicking here.