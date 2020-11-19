Riverbanks Zoo hosting annual “Lights Before Christmas” event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Riverbanks Zoo is hosting its annual “Lights Before Christmas” event throughout November and December. You can go this Saturday and Sunday. The event runs from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12.

All Riverbank members will have one free visit with valid membership and a timed reservation. Timed arrival tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets to “Lights Before Christmas” can be purchased at www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas.