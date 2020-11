SC Special Olympics Gala to be held virtually this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the first time, the Special Olympics of South Carolina Gala will be held virtually. The gala kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. with a special Youtube video and virtual auction. The auction will be open online until Tuesday, November 24. All of the money raised will go to support more than 30,000 Special Olympics South Carolina athletes.

To register, visit sogala.org.