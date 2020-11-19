SCDC: Inmate in Lee Correctional dies after being assaulted

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections officials say an inmate at the Lee Correctional Institution died after being assaulted Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Travis Lee, 28, died at a local hospital after he was assaulted in his dorm by several inmates.

He was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

SCDC Police Services and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating this incident.