Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old boy in Red Bank

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they are searching for a missing teenager in Red Bank.

Authorities say Bryson Byrd, 13, was last seen in the woods next to 244-A Sandy Springs Lane.

According to investigators, he was wearing gray sweat pants and socks with no shoes or a shirt on.

Deputies say he’s 5’4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They also say he has a surgical scar on his right leg.

If you know where he is, please call 911.