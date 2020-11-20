DHEC: 1,479 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 26 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 1,479 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 191,021 with 3,949 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 11,207 test results from Thursday which returned a percent positive rate of 13.2%.

In a press conference held Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster encouraged South Carolinians to “get tested before turkey,” emphasizing the importance of continued COVID-19 testing during the upcoming holiday season. To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.