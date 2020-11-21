Nikki Haley tells Florida State to “stop stalling” after game postponement

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has something to say to Florida State.

The Clemson graduate chimed in Saturday morning, after the Clemson-FSU game was postponed.

“Florida State, whether you lose today or a few days from now won’t matter,” Haley said on twitter. “Get it over with already. Stop stalling.”

The game was postponed Saturday morning after a backup Clemson offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19. According to a source, Florida State’s medical professionals did not feel comfortable playing the game, fearing that positive player came in contact with other teammates.

