Antibody cocktail used to treat President Trump authorized by FDA for high-risk COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Food and Drug Administration is authorizing Regeneron’s antibody cocktail for some patients who test positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the FDA said it’s okay to give it to high-risk patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

President Trump received the therapy when he was battling COVID-19. The cocktail contains two antibodies produced in a lab and can be given to patients who are newly infected.

Regeneron says it will have doses ready for 80,000 patients this month and enough for a half million more by the end of January.