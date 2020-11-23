City municipal court to close until further notice after staff member gets COVID-19

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia municipal court building will be shut down until further notice.

According to the City, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials did not say what capacity the staffer work in for the City court.

What they City officials have said, is that the court building was scheduled to close November 22 because of the Thanksgiving holiday. When they were altered to the news of positive diagnoses of one of their staff members they decided to close the facility until further notice.

A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at the City of Columbia’s Municipal Court. The Municipal Court will be closed the week of November 22, 2020, as previously scheduled and will remain closed until further notice. #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/bW6BXYR4yk — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) November 22, 2020

