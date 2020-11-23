FDA warns against companies falsely marketing products as coronavirus treatment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to companies selling products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19. The FDA says a West Virginia-based Pro Breath dentist company and Oracare are marketing fraudulent products on their websites, including mouth rinse, advertised as being able to kill coronavirus.

Another company, Vibrant Healthcare, was cited for selling a product made with umbilical cord material as another treatment for the virus. The FDA says these products are misbranded and are not federal approved drugs.