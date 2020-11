Chappelle Memorial AME Church giving out free meals on Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Chappelle Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church will hand out free meals in their Thanksgiving community outreach dinner event. They will serve the meals from 11 a.m.-2 p.m this Thursday.

Dinners will be pre-packaged and ready to pick-up outside the church at 1101 Pine Street under the tents. Face masks are required. Hand sanitizer will be available, and other safety measures will be followed.