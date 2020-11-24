DHEC: 1,374 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,374 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 196,330 with 4,010 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 10,407 test results from Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 13.2%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.