Governor McMaster urges Dominion Energy to withdraw request for rate increase

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the president of Dominion Energy South Carolina, urging him to withdraw the companies request to increase energy rates across the state by approximately 7.7%. This comes after Dominion submitted an application, back in August, to the Public Service Commission requesting the rate increase. Officials say Dominion also requested that their rate of profit be increased to 10.25%.

Governor McMaster emphasized the impact an increase in energy rates would have on South Carolinians during this difficult time, saying “a sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” said Governor McMaster. “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”

Governor McMaster went on to say that if Dominion did not withdraw their request or at least put the request on hold during the pandemic, he would ask the Public Service Commission to deny Dominion’s request as it currently stands.

The governor’s full letter can be found here.