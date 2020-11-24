President-elect Biden announces his cabinet nominees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden introduced the nominees who, if approved, will be part of his cabinet when he takes office in January. Those nominated include former Secretary of State John Kerry who will take the lead on climate change. Longtime advisor Antony Blinken will serve as Secretary of State. If confirmed, Janet Yellen would serve as the first woman U.S. Treasurer.

House Majority Whip, U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina weighed in on President-elect Biden’s selections for his cabinet. Congressman Clyburn says these selections will move America in a new direction.