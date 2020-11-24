REPORT: Coastal’s Jamey Chadwell interviews for SC job

Coastal Carolina Head Coach Jamey Chadwell met with South Carolina officials recently in person to discuss the Carolina job, according to WPDE Sports Director Brandon Dunn.

According to the report, “Chadwell did have a one-on-on conversation with South Carolina officials,” confirming an earlier report by Josh Kendall.

Coastal Carolina is coming off a 34-23 win over App State last Saturday, moving the Chants to 8-0 for the third time in program history.

The Chanticleers have won nine-straight games, dating back to last season. Only Notre Dame has a longer active win streak (14).

South Carolina fired Will Muschamp on November 15 following three-straight losses.