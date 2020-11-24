Thanksgiving treats you should and should not pass on to your pets

A reminder that all table scraps are not always a treat for your pet, some can be poisonous

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As we celebrate the giving of thanks in just two days, Pet Supermarkets wants you to know what you should and should not be feeding your pets from the table.

Mainly because many of the foods that we consume can be poisonous to your pets, including things like turkey, pie filling, or gravy. Now we know animals will beg and sit and the edge of your table begging for a treat or two, so if you feel compelled to give table scraps, try things like chicken, peas, or sweet potatoes.

If your four legged baby is all set, donate pet food to your local pet supermarket before the end of November and help animal shelters and rescues instead.