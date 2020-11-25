DHEC: 1,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 197,652 with 4,015 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,991 test results from Tuesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 13.8%.

For the latest information regarding coronavirus in the state, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.