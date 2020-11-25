Former executive faces prison time in SC nuclear debacle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power is almost certain to spend time in prison.

Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh signed a deal late Tuesday agreeing to plead guilty to felony fraud charges in federal and state court.

In exchange, prosecutors will ask for 18 months to 36 months in prison – all spent in federal custody instead of a state prison, per Marsh’s request.

Marsh also will have to pay $5 million in restitution, with $3 million of it due before he is sentenced.