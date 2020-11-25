OCSO searching for person of interest who exposed himself to multiple females

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to identify a man who exposed himself to two females at a laundromat. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the two incidents both occurred at a laundromat behind the Neeses Piggly Wiggly.

Officials say that in the first incident, on November 10, a female juvenile told a relative that a man pulled his pants down in front of her and told her he was trying to get her attention.

On November 17, investigators say another victim reported an incident to a grocery store worker who reported it to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, the victim from this incident described the perpetrator as a black man wearing a baseball hat, red mask, dark shirt and dark shorts. The security footage above shows a man who authorities say appears to match this description.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 to speak with Cpl. Frank Williams. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.