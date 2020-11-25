RCSD investigating crash involving stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, at approximately 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, a suspect was driving a stolen vehicle down I-20 West when they lost control near mile marker 91 and stuck a stopped Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Deputies say that South Carolina Highway Patrol asked the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the crash while Highway Patrol handles the investigation of the suspect and stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.