SC DEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported an increase in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of November 15 – 21, there were 3,567 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

That’s an increase of 66 claims filed from the previous week of November 8 – 14, where 3,501 claims were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Horry County had the highest number of claims in the state with 362.

SC DEW says since March 15, 781,243 total initial claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid more than $4.6 billion in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (For the self-employed and others)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ($600 per week)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (Extension of benefits for 13 weeks)

Extended Benefits (Additional 16 weeks of benefits after PEUC)

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 778,000 workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, showing an increase for two weeks in a row.

According to the department, nearly 20.5 million people are receiving some type of unemployment aid.