No. 1 South Carolina women beat South Dakota 81-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top-ranked Gamecocks topped South Dakota, 81-71 Saturday afternoon in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points to lead USC to the win.

Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. She was 8 of 13 from the floor and had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-0)

Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Carolina’s now won 28-straight games, tied for the third-longest win streak in SEC history.