DHEC: 1,174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the states’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 203,659 with 4,077 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 6,514 test results from Sunday which produced a percent positive rate of 18%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.