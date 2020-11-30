Driver killed in single-vehicle collision on Garners Ferry Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a crash in Richland County on Saturday, November 29th.

Troopers say it happened on Garners Ferry Road near Kahaalda Trail after 11 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver ran off the right side of the road, overturned and later died.

Authorities say the victim was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.