Three Tigers Claim ACC Weekly Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that cornerback Mario Goodrich (Defensive Back of the Week), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback of the Week) and wide receiver Cornell Powell (Receiver of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 52-17 victory against Pitt on Saturday.

Clemson has now earned a total of 540 weekly honors since 1968. The trio of selections this week gives Clemson 15 Player of the Week honors this season.

Goodrich’s selection is the first of his career and came following his first career start. He becomes the second Clemson defensive back to earn the honor this season, joining Andrew Booth Jr.’s selection following the Virginia game.

On Saturday, Goodrich recorded two interceptions, becoming the first Clemson player to pick off two passes in a single game since Cordrea Tankersley in the 2016 ACC Championship Game against Virginia Tech. He was part of a Clemson defense that picked off Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett four times after Pickett had entered the game with only four interceptions in 259 pass attempts in 2020.

Lawrence earned his fourth ACC Quarterback of the Week selection this season. Including Rookie of the Week honors earned as a freshman in 2018, Lawrence now has 11 career ACC weekly honors, tying Sammy Watkins for the most by a Clemson player all-time.

Against Pitt, Lawrence completed 26-of-37 passes for 403 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, improving to 32-1 as a starter to tie Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson for the school record for wins as a starting quarterback. It was his second career 400-yard passing day, ending one yard shy of his career high of 404 passing yards set earlier this season at Georgia Tech. With Lawrence’s performance, Clemson has now had a 400-yard passer in consecutive games, including D.J. Uiagalelei’s 439-yard performance at Notre Dame. It’s the first time in school history Clemson has had a 400-yard passer in back-to-back games, and the first time since 2014 (Baylor) that a school has had two different players produce a 400-yard passing game in back-to-back weeks.

Powell earned his first career ACC Receiver of the Week honor. He became the 10th different Clemson player to earn ACC Receiver of the Week since 2012, joining DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Martavis Bryant, Artavis Scott, Mike Williams, Jordan Leggett, Tee Higgins, Diondre Overton and Amari Rodgers.

Powell recorded six receptions for a career-high 176 receiving yards against Pitt, registering his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game to tie a school record shared by Charlie Waters (1969), Tony Horne (1997), Rod Gardner (2000), DeAndre Hopkins (2012) and Sammy Watkins (2013). He became only the third Clemson player ever to record back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining DeAndre Hopkins in 2012 and Sammy Watkins in 2013.