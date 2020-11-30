Toys for Tots “Fill the MRAP” toy drive begins
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Lexington Police Chief Terrrence Green announced the start of the annual Toys for Tots “Fill the MRAP” toy drive. From November 30-December 9, the Lexington Police Emergency Services Team MRAP vehicle will be at several locations accepting toy donations benefitting Toys for Tots. The goal this year, as in years past, is to fill the MRAP vehicle with toys for needy families.
The MRAP vehicle is scheduled to be at the following locations, and toys can be dropped off at these times:
- Monday, November 30: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lexington Pavilion
- Tuesday, December 1: 2-6 p.m. Learning Express
- Wednesday, December 2: 2-6 p.m. Learning Express
- Thursday, December 3: 2-6 p.m. Walmart
- Friday, December 4: 4-8 p.m. Snowball Fest
- Monday, December 7: 2-6 p.m. Lexington Pavilion
- Tuesday, December 8: 2-6 p.m. Walmart
- Wednesday, December 9: 2-6 p.m. Target
Officials say toys can be purchased for donation at Learning Express with a 25% discount. Additionally, those donating money will receive a 25% off “Comeback Coupon” which can be redeemed in January. Officials add that Learning Express will match monetary donations and make a toy donation as well.
Lexington Police say they will be accepting donations at the Lexington Police Department, located at 111 Maiden Lane, through December 9. Police say monetary donations will be used for Chief Green to purchase additional toy donations.
Officials say the last day for families to request toy donations from Toys for Tots is December 1. This request can be made through the Toys for Tots website.