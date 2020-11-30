Toys for Tots “Fill the MRAP” toy drive begins

1/3 LPD MRAP Lexington Police MRAP vehicle Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/3 81c4d5f7 05ca 48b0 810d 0cc997d39155 Large16x9 ToysforTotsLPD LDP "Fill the MRAP" Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/3 DSC 7859 Toys for Tots donations Courtesy: Lexington Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Lexington Police Chief Terrrence Green announced the start of the annual Toys for Tots “Fill the MRAP” toy drive. From November 30-December 9, the Lexington Police Emergency Services Team MRAP vehicle will be at several locations accepting toy donations benefitting Toys for Tots. The goal this year, as in years past, is to fill the MRAP vehicle with toys for needy families.

The MRAP vehicle is scheduled to be at the following locations, and toys can be dropped off at these times:

Monday, November 30: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lexington Pavilion

Tuesday, December 1: 2-6 p.m. Learning Express

Wednesday, December 2: 2-6 p.m. Learning Express

Thursday, December 3: 2-6 p.m. Walmart

Friday, December 4: 4-8 p.m. Snowball Fest

Monday, December 7: 2-6 p.m. Lexington Pavilion

Tuesday, December 8: 2-6 p.m. Walmart

Wednesday, December 9: 2-6 p.m. Target

Officials say toys can be purchased for donation at Learning Express with a 25% discount. Additionally, those donating money will receive a 25% off “Comeback Coupon” which can be redeemed in January. Officials add that Learning Express will match monetary donations and make a toy donation as well.

Lexington Police say they will be accepting donations at the Lexington Police Department, located at 111 Maiden Lane, through December 9. Police say monetary donations will be used for Chief Green to purchase additional toy donations.

Officials say the last day for families to request toy donations from Toys for Tots is December 1. This request can be made through the Toys for Tots website.