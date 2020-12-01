Darien Rencher earns 2020 Disney Spirit Award

Disney announced today that Clemson running back Darien Rencher has been named the 2020 recipient of the Disney Spirit Award, presented annually to college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team or figure. Head Coach Dabo Swinney surprised Rencher with the honor prior to practice Monday night.

Rencher, who overcame knee injuries at nearby T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, S.C. to walk-on and eventually earn a scholarship at Clemson, becomes the first Clemson player to win the award since its inception in 1996 and the first ACC member to win it since Pitt’s James Conner in 2016 following Conner’s return to football after beating Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Dreams come true. As a young kid, I grew up around this area, and to see all the things that I thought were setbacks, the Lord used them for major comebacks in my life,’’ Rencher said. “This moment wouldn’t be what it is without all the moments that came before it, and I know this moment will lead to another moment. I feel like one of the highest human acts is to inspire people to do something good. To know that I inspired people makes me thankful for the entire journey.”

Rencher has been a staple in the Upstate South Carolina community, serving as a frequent community servant and public speaker. This past offseason, he helped organize the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration and helped mobilize players nationwide to rally in support of playing safely during the pandemic.