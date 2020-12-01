Lexington Richland District Five to hold special board meeting after three schools close Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday morning, Lexington Richland School District Five announced a special-called board meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the District Office Board Room.

The announcement comes hours after Chapin, Irmo and Dutch Fork High School closed Tuesday morning due to a sudden increase in staff absences. The district says while the buildings are closed, students will still participate in a virtual learning day Tuesday and Wednesday as scheduled.

To read more of ABC Columbia’s coverage of the school closures, click here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the board meeting will have limited seating capacity with masks required. As is typical with special-called board meetings, public participation will not be included, but members of the public can watch a live stream of the meeting at lexrich5.rev.vbrick.com/#/webcasts/boardmeeting.

The meeting’s agenda can be found here.