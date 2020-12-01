WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews regular season finale against Virginia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. — On Saturday, the most unusual and unique regular season in Clemson football history will come to a close as the Tigers travel to Virginia Tech to take on the Hokies.

No. 3 Clemson will secure a spot in the ACC Championship game with either a win against Virginia Tech, or Miami loss to Duke on Saturday.

Swinney spoke with the media to address the challenges the Hokie offense presents his team, as well as Trevor Lawrence’s Heisman chances and the possibility of making up an 11th game on the calendar on Dec. 12.