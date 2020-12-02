AP: Clemson to require weekly testing of students for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)– Clemson University officials will soon require all students to be tested weekly for COVID-19. The Greenville News reports that the new policy will be in effect next semester. During the fall, on-campus students were required to get tested once a week. Officials say the change comes as Clemson’s testing capacity has increased to 10,000 tests a day. The university will also require testing for all students before they arrive on campus as they did in the fall.