Governor McMaster nominates Robert Woods for Director of SC Department of Public Safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster nominated Robert Woods to be the next Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Woods has served as the interim director of the department since February and had a 29-year career with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Nobody is better suited to lead the South Carolina Department of Public Safety than Mr. Woods, “ said Governor McMaster. “His proven ability to lead and solve complex problems through innovative policy decisions and public outreach will continue to serve South Carolina well and will help the agency maintain its status as one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country.”

According to the Office of the Governor, Woods plans to strengthen relationships with law enforcement leaders and increase recruitment and retention within the department.

“Serving as Director of SCDPS was something I would have never imagined during my time with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but serving this department and my state in an interim director capacity has truly been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Woods said. “My primary goal has been to stabilize the department and break down any barriers leading to inefficiencies so that our personnel are energized and excited about their jobs and the challenge of serving this state’s citizens with excellence.”

Woods’ nomination is subject to Senate approval.