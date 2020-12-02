Lexington Two school students to get free breakfast, lunch during winter break

West Columbia SC (WOLO) — Lexington Two students will be able to get free breakfast and lunch meals while they are out of school over the winter break with curbside pickup.

Meals are open to all youth ages 18 and younger, regardless of whether they attend a Lexington Two school or not.

meals will be handed out on Tuesday December 22 and again the following Tuesday December 29th.

The free meals are an extension of the U.S.D.A’s summer meals program amid COVID-19.

For details on how to reserve meals, click here on the Lexington Two School District website.