SLED: Former detention center officer charged with misconduct

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a former detention center officer with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate. Authorities say that Keondra Kenetha Snow, 26, is accused of having sex with an inmate on September 30.

Investigators say Snow was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.