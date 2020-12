3M to cut nearly 3,000 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Industrial giant 3M, the maker of Post-it Notes, is cutting nearly 3,000 jobs. CEO Mike Roman announced today that the job cuts are a result of the pandemic’s impact on the business, and the companies continuing restructuring plan.

3M also makes N-95 masks, which has been highly sought after amid the pandemic. The company also said Thursday that they struggled to keep up with the virus-related demands for the masks.