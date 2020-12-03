Attorney General Wilson announces Grand Jury indictment of 29 individuals for 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted 29 individuals for a riot at Lee Correctional Institution which resulted in the death of seven inmates on April 15, 2018. According to authorities, the indictments allege that three groups of current or former inmates conspired to engage in violent acts. Officials say inmates involved in this have also been charged with various other crimes such as murder, assault and battery by mob and possession of a weapon by a prisoner. According to the Attorney’s General Office, the 29 indicted individuals face 62 total counts.

“From the moment this happened, we have insisted that these men be brought to justice for the murder and mayhem they caused at Lee Correctional Institution,” said Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections. “I want to thank the Attorney General, SLED, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, SCDC Police Services and everyone else involved for their hard work and diligence in bringing these charges. As I’ve said before, illegal cell phones contribute to contraband and violence, and we need national legislation to allow us to stop these phones from working.”

According to officials, the violence took place in the F-1, F-3 and F-5 dorms at Lee Correctional Institution, resulting in the deaths of Eddie Casey Gaskins, Joshua Jenkins, Cornelius McClary, Michael Milledge, Damonte Rivera, Corey Scott and Raymond Angelo Scott.

Authorities say the four individuals who are not currently inmates with SCDC had their bond hearings held virtually on Wednesday. Officials say two of the individuals were denied bond while Ricardo Labruce Joseph received a $125,000 surety bond and Jidy Lavonte Gary received a $75,000 surety bond. Authorities say bond hearings for the remaining indicted individuals will be held at a later time.

The Attorney’s General Office lists the following charges for the 29 individuals:

(1) Stephen J. Green, (a/k/a “Tank”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Murder: 30 Years to Life

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(2) Michael Juan Smith, (a/k/a “Flame”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(3) Andre T. Boone (a/k/a “Fang”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

(4) Michael Antonio Williams, (a/k/a “Mikey”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

(5) Jerell Rashaun Jackson

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(6) Keon Daunte Moore

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(7) Rico Hickman

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

(8) Mike Smalls

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(9) Tyrone Lewis

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(10) Teron Hikeen Jackson (a/k/a Teron Hakeen Jackson, “2-5”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

(11) Jacoby Jamar Gregory:

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(12) Shawn Roseberry Bisnauth:

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(13) Arsenio Donta Charle Colclough:

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(14) Torey Robert Blackwell (a/k/a “Zay”):

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

(15) Rahim F. Carter (a/k/a “Zilla”):

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(16) Montez Lavarrey Rutledge (a/k/a “Booger Rat”):

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(17) Ricardo Labruce Joseph (a/k/a “Townhead”):

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Murder: 30 Years to Life

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(18) Danielle Lamar Peay (a/k/a “P”):

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Murder: 30 Years to Life

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y

v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(19) Harold Leon Junes III, (a/k/a “Red”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y

iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(20) Jeffrey Samuels

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y

ii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(21) Kevin Tyrone Bryant, (a/k/a “KB”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y

iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(22) Jody Lovonte Gary, (a/k/a “Deek”, “Dirt”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(23) Jordan Russell Wall, (a/k/a “Chucky”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(24) Chan Soheap Bun, (a/k/a “Bun C”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(25) Richard Dewayne Lyles, (a/k/a “White Boy Lyles”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(26) Joshua Phillips

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(27) Christopher Devaul Lovely (a/k/a “P-90”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(28) Derrick Jerrod Rice, (a/k/a “9-0”)

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000

ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years

v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

(29) Antwan Dominique Grayson

a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County)

i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y