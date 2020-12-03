Governor McMaster participates in groundbreaking ceremony for Walmart distribution center in Dorchester Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 1,000 full-time jobs are coming to Dorchester County with the development of a new Walmart distribution center. Governor Henry McMaster participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for Walmart’s direct import distribution center, which is a part of a $220 million investment. Once completed, the new storage and cross-dock facility will span nearly 3-million square feet. The new distribution center will be located at the Ridgeville Industrial Campus in Dorchester County.

The project was first announced in July, and will help supply approximately 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in South Carolina and beyond.

“Walmart’s $220 million investment is a vote of confidence in the hardworking people of South Carolina and our state’s business-friendly approach that attracts the world’s top companies,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This investment and the 1,000 jobs that come with it will help continue our state’s tremendous economic success and change the lives of South Carolinians.”

Officials say Walmart is the first tenant at the 1,000-acre Ridgeville Industrial Campus which was purchased by the South Carolina Ports Authority in 2018.