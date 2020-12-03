Sumter man charged with sexual assault of a minor, attempted murder

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he encouraged a young girl to leave her home without her parent’s permission– then shot at her father.

Investigators say Steven Bethea engaged in sexual battery with the girl who was between the age of 11 and 14 and then tried to get her to leave her home.

According to deputies when the girl’s father found her with Bethea– Bethea shot at him.

Bethea faces several charges– including attempted murder.