DHEC: 2,470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, the state’s highest single day total

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 2,470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 total deaths in South Carolina. This is the highest number of new confirmed cases the state has seen in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was 2,322 back in July. The total number of cases reported in the Palmetto State is now 210,995 with 4,175 total deaths.

DHEC reports receiving 11,569 test results from Thursday which yielded a percent positive rate of 21.4%.

