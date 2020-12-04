Dutch Fork makes history, wins fifth-straight state championship

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes made history Friday night, topping TL Hanna, 28-6 in the 5A state championship. The win gives the Foxes an unprecedented five-straight state championships, something never done before in the history of the state.

Friday night’s title is the sixth in program history, all coming under Tom Knotts since 2010. The Dutch Fork Head coach now has 13 state championships, including six here in South Carolina and seven in North Carolina.

Dutch Fork’s now won a record 24-straight playoff games and the Foxes’ unbeaten streak is now at 50-straight games.

The Silver Foxes took control early, scoring the game’s first touchdown in under a minute, proceeding to rattle off three more touchdowns in the first half to take a 28-6 halftime lead.