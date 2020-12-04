Dutch Fork seeks unprecedented fifth-straight state title tonight

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes will already go down in South Carolina history as one of the best dynasties in high school football.

Tonight — a chance to set a mark not even the very best could reach: a fifth-straight state championship.

At Benedict College, the Silver Foxes face TL Hanna with the 5A state title on the line at 7:30 p.m.

The Silver Foxes shutout Sumter, 24-0 last Friday for a fifth-straight 5A Lower State title. QB Will Taylor was solid, throwing for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 90 yards on the ground and a score.

Tom Knotts’ team is just the fourth to play in a fifth-straight title game, joining Woodruff (1975-80), Myrtle Beach (1980-84) and Dillon (2012-19), but Knotts isn’t thinking about that Friday night.

“What I’ve done or what my teams have achieved doesn’t cross my mind. I’m motivated by a fear of failure,” Knotts said this week.

Dutch Fork already set an SCHSL record, becoming the first team to win 23-straight playoff games. The Foxes are also riding an unbeaten streak of 49 straight games.