Former Sumter Police officer charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a former officer with the Sumter Police Department was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Investigators say that while off-duty in May, 23-year-old Joshua Lee Christmas hosted a party where he provided alcohol to minors.

Authorities say Christmas had not yet completed all the requirements to be a certified Class I Officer at the time of the incident. Officials say he was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.