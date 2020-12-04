Health officials emphasize the importance of following health guidelines, as SC sees highest single-day coronavirus case count

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the state saw the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday. 2,470 new coronavirus cases were reported. With the new record high, health officials with DHEC, the South Carolina Hospital Association and the Medical University of South Carolina are stressing the importance of adhering to preventative measures in order to limit spread of the virus. Officials say these measures include wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, limiting contact with those outside your household, getting tested rouutinely and adhering to quarantine or isolation guidelines as directed.

DHEC says that while hope for a vaccine has grown, it is unlikely that a vaccine will be available to the general public for several months, so sticking to coronavirus guidelines is extremely important.