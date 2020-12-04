Lexington District Two experiencing high number of teacher absences at two schools on Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington School District Two, Brookland-Cayce High School and Airport High School are experiencing a high number of teachers who requested personal illness leave today. The district says that this number is roughly less than 20 at each school. Additionally, the district says principles at the schools worked to arrange for substitute teachers, and instruction is continuing as normal.