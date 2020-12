Nation sees fifth straight month of decline in job hiring

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The U.S. government reports the economy added 245,000 jobs in the month of November. That number is only half as much as economists predicted. This makes it the fifth straight month that the pace of hiring has declined, and the slowest month of growth since the recovery started in the spring.

The U.S. economy is still down 9.8 million jobs since February, before the pandemic crisis set in.